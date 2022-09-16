Margaret Sullivan, Laois

Newtown, Errill, Co. Laois

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Limerick Regional Hospital, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Paddy and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her extended loving family, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 6.00pm with removal at 8.00pm arriving in St. Patrick’s Church Knock, Roscrea at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

(Due to building works there will be limited parking at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea.)