Margaret Ryan (nee Stack), Templemore

Margaret Ryan (Nee Stack)

Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 12th of June 2021 unexpectedly, pre-deceased by her beautiful daughter Rachael, brothers Raymond, Michael and sister Marie

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, Daughter Aoife and Fiona, Sons, Dara and Morgan, Sister Geradine and Patricia, Brother Denis, David, Barry and Tony, son in law Stephen, Sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and Friends, May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 3pm.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations to Irish society for Autism, C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Margaret’s requiem mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

