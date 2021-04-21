Margaret Ryan (nee Ryan), Nenagh & Rearcross

Margaret Ryan (nee Ryan)

Yewston, Nenagh and formerly of Foilduff, Rearcross, Newport. Peacefully on Wednesday April 21st in the wonderful care of the Management and Staff of Portumna Retirement Village.

Predeceased by her husband Peter Ryan, infant children Anne and Michael, her parents William and Bridget Ryan, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brother Tony, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Philip and Liam, daughters Kathleen (Keating), Una (Twomey), Mary (Kennedy), Bridget (O’Connell), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Julia, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday at 11am for immediate family only.

Burial afterwards in Killinaive Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to current restrictions, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

