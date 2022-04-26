Margaret Ryan nee Delahunty, Upperchurch

Moher, Upperchurch, Thurles.

Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family and home care team.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and brothers Mike and Tomsie. Cherished mother of Keith and Stephanie, grandmother of Lily-Mai and sister of Stephen. Will be sadly missed Keith’s partner Rachel and daughter Kyla, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear neighbours and friends

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/