Margaret ‘Rita’ Treacy (nee Searson), Ballycahill & Roscrea

Margaret (Rita) Treacy nee Searson

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary, and Formerly Corville, Roscrea. Peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Rita, beloved wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus, Pat, Seán, Brendan and Paul, daughters Monica (McEntee), Geraldine (Walshe) and Catherine (Brophy). Their partners Jordi, Anne Ita, Nuala, Adriana, Mary, Dave, Hilary and Paul. Her adored grandchildren Oisín, Naoíse, Niamh, Muireann, Orlaith, Rían, Cormac, Conor, Éabha, Sinéad, Cathal and Saoirse. Sisters Anne (Dublin), Eileen (Cavan) and Kathleen (Roscrea), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine’s residence in Ballycahill for family and close friends on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 4pm.

Burial afterwards in Ballycahill cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to COPD.IE

The Treacy family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

