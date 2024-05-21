Margaret (Rita) Roche nee Morrissey, Templemore

Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

Surrounded by her loving family. 20th May 2024.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Mick.

Sadly missed by her sons, Edward, Ger, Haulie & John, daughters-in-law, Martha, Anne & Kate, her sister Eileen (Coleman) & her brothers Michael, JJ, Noel & Junior. Fondly remembered and loved by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon followed by internment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery where she will once again be reunited with her loving husband, Mick, whom she dearly missed.

Rita’s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/