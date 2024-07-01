Margaret Phelan née Sheehan, Kilmoganny and Carrick on Suir

Barnathasona, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Clashnasmuth, Carrick on Suir.

Surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Anastaha and Jack, sister Maureen, brother Paddy Joe, and children Margaret and Mary,

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bobby, children James, Jacyntha, Colette, Stacey and Ivan, brothers John, Patrick, Larry, Ned and Dicky, sisters Stella, Lilly and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grand children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Margaret rest in peace.

Margaret will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Nicholas Church Tullahought.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret’s funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/p/Windgap-Tullahought-Dunnamaggin-Kilmoganny-Catholic-Churches-100068596547253/