Margaret (Peggy) Treacy nee Molloy, Thurles and Littleton

The Heath, Cormackstown, Thurles and formerly Ballybeg, Littleton.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Med 2 Ward Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, infant son Martin, sisters May and Anne, sister-in-law Ann.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Catherine, Mary and Bríd, sons Philip and Michael, grandchildren Sophie, Leah, Fionn, Hannah and Alice, great-grand daughter Lylah, sons-in-law Russell, Michael and Bernard, daughters-in-law Laura and Kate, sisters Bridget, Norah and Statia, brothers John, Pat and Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Upperchurch graveyard.