Margaret ‘Peggy’ Ryan (nee O’Dwyer), Upperchurch

Margaret (Peggy) Ryan nee O’Dwyer.

Cappanaleigh, Upperchurch, Thurles and formerly The Lane, Garnakilka, Upperchurch.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Peacefully in the excellent care of St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Very sadly missed by her children Jim, Una and Donal, daughter-in-law Tara, and son-in law Adam. Dearly loved by her seven grandchildren Liam, Abbey, Leah, John, Daithi, Seána and Aengus, sister Annie, brother Willie, brother in law Morgan, her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening for family and friends from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in The Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, face coverings and social distancing.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed at https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

