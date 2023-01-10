Margaret “Peggy” Ryan (Casey) nee Ralph, Thurles

Racecourse View, Liscahill, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Jim.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Tom, daughter Eileen (Ryan), grandchildren Ayrton, Bailey, Corey, Devon, Katelyn and Cormac, daughter-in-law Ita, son-in-law Paddy, sister Katherine (O’Dwyer), sisters-in-law Maura and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Drombane on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in Kilvalure cemetery.

Peggy’s mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/