Margaret (Peggy) Quirke, Silvermines & Nenagh

Silvermines and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

On 4th September at Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan. Will be sadly missed by her loving son Jack & daughter Ita.

Sister Kathleen & brother Jack. Grandchildren Peter and John. Son in law John. Nieces, nephews, cousins , neighbours and many friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Monday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence