Margaret “Peggy” O’Malley nee Dargan, Nenagh and Tipperary Town

Tyone, Nenagh & formerly of Tipperary Town

Peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital (June 27th 2021) beloved wife of the late Dr. Brian.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marese, son Brian, sisters Annette (Mee) & Marie (Dwan) son in law Dave , granddaughter Hannah, close friend Kathleen, brother’s in law , nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 o’clock for close family & friends.

Arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12.45 on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Tyone cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence