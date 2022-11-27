Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy nee Reidy, Carrigatoher

Ballintinoe, Carrigatoher, Nenagh

Peacefully on 26th November 2022 in her 96th year, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis, brothers Mick, Tom, Pat, Matt, Johnny and her sisters Bridie McNamara and Mary Ingelson. Nephews Les Ingelson and John Reidy.

Sadly missed by her daughters Breda (Hurley), Josephine (Carey), Maureen (Lynch), Rita (Kelly) and Catherine (Tuite) her sons William, John, Denis and James, daughters in law, and sons in law, her adored 27 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sister in law Emma Reidy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peggy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday from 5 to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in Mary Mother of the Church, Boher, Ballina (Eircode V94H228) at 11.30 am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Ballinahinch Cemetery.

Peggy’s Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/peggy-kennedy/