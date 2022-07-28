Margaret “Peggy” Hayes nee Ryan, Holycross

Newtown, Holycross, Thurles.

July 27th 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, sons Oliver, Owen, Mickey, Thomas and Conor and their partners, grandchildren, brother Con, sisters Mary and Patricia, daughter in law ,brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30 am, followed by burial in Moyaliffe Cemetery.