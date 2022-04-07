Summerhill Drive ,Clonmel.

Formerly – Clonea-Power, Co Waterford.

Margaret (Peggy) Hackett, (nee O’Mahony), Summerhill Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly

Peggy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband George, son Brendan, grandsons Feidhlim and Connlaodh, brother Michael, sister Mary (Meaney), Brendan’s partner Jennifer, brothers-in-law Seamus and Johnny, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Removal from Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.