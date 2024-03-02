Margaret Peggy Dickinson nee Donelly, Toomevara, Borrisokane and Manchester

Chapel Street, Toomevara and formerly Mount Falcon, Borrisokane and Manchester, England.

Died peacefully in Milford Hospice following a long illness.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Nora Donnelly, brothers Jimmy, John-Joe, Liam and Dennis.

Loved so much by her daughters Linda and Janet and son Stephen, her sister Joan, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Michael, Annie, Liam, Claire, Jessica, Daniel, James and Paul, her great-grandchildren James, Paddy, Mikey, Saoirse, Molly, Nora, Hannah, Hunter, Brooke, Silver, Sienna and Rory, nieces, nephews, extended family members, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Linda’s residence, Main Street, Toomevara (E45YN99) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving in Ballinree Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.