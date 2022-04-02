Margaret (Peggy) Clancy nee Pollard, Clonmel and Thurles

Old Bridge, Clonmel and formerly Gortnahoe, Thurles.

Peggy, (in her 97th year), passed away on April 2nd, peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy and son David, she will be sadly missed by her sons John and Seamus, daughters-in-law Philomena, Julie and Valerie, brother Donal, sisters Josie, Mary and Ettie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandson, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Peggy’s family encourages the wearing of facemasks for the protection of all during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.