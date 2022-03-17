Margaret (Peggy) Callanan Nee Mockler, Thurles

Leugh Bridge, Thurles

Peacefully at home, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Con, Will be sadly missed by her sons Pat, Conor, Thos, Ger and Dan, daughters-in-law Josie, Louise and Sharon, grandchildren Niamh, Louise (and their mother AnnMarie), Jade, Hannah, Grainne and Sinead, sister Mary (Casey), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Kitty, Nora and Janet, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 18th from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Leaving her Residence on Saturday at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killinan cemetery, Thurles.

Live stream : www.thurlesparish.ie