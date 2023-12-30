Margaret (Peggy) Burns (nee Brereton), Nenagh

Moanfin, Nenagh.

Peggy, wife of the late Joe.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Thomas, daughter Theresa, daughter-in-law Bridget, son-in-law John, grandchildren Lisa & Jason and their partners James & Aoife, brothers Paddy & Georgie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at SS. Michael’s & John’s Church Cloughjordan on Sunday evening from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in Grawn cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Nenagh Hospital.