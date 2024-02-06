Margaret “Peg” Ryan nee Ryan, Nenagh

Mitchel Street and “Euston Villa”, Thomand Place, Nenagh.

February 3rd 2024, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Ger, grandson Conor, her sisters Nonie, Maureen, Ann and Teresa and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe, Phil and Paul, daughters Majella and Florence, her adored grandchildren Eoin, Orla and Áine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre or TLC4CF https://www.cfireland.ie/