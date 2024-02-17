Margaret Peg O’Neill nee Dempsey, Roscrea and Offaly

11 Moneen Court, Roscrea and formerly of Derrymore, Roscrea and Gloster, Offaly.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the Matron and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her husband Denis, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Joan and Teresa.

In her 96th year. Deeply regretted by her daughter Kathleen, son Eamonn, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Lisa, Teresa and her husband Albert, brother Sean and his wife Mary, her sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great grand-nephew, relatives, very good neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal 7.45pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church at 8.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Ettagh cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Mass will be livestreamed on: stcronancluster.ie