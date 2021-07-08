Margaret (Peg) McCarthy, Portroe

Glencrue, Portroe.

July 8th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann (Kitson), (Borrisokane) and Kathleen (Mulcahy), (Nenagh), nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday for family and close friends.

Funeral departing from her home on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe followed by burial in the church grounds.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony through the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

No flowers please.

