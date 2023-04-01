Margaret (Peg) Larkin (Nee Floyd), Ballina

Inchamore, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary.

April 1st 2023 peacefully in the presence of her family and in the tender care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home in her 105th year.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Rose O’ Connell, son in law James, grandchildren Roisin, Mairead, T.J. and Aine, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Sunday 2nd April from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrival on Monday 3rd to Our Lady and St. Lua’s church Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.