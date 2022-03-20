Margaret (Peg) Keane, (Née Ryan), Cloneen

Cappagh, Cloneen, Co Tipperary.

March 19th 2022, peacefully, at her residence.

Predeceased by her loving husband Teddy, her children Neddy, Bridget and Michael and her grandchild Chloe.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, her sons John, Patrick, Rory, Andrew, Paul, Noel, Philip and Declan, her daughters Cathy Caseres, Josie Kennedy, and Theresa Drohan, her brothers Jimmy and Timmy, sister Sheila, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday March 22nd from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen, on Wednesday March 23rd at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House strictly private on Wednesday morning please.

