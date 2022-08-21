Margaret (Peg) Fitzgerald Nee Morrissey, Newcastle

Doonageeha, Monacrea, Newcastle.

In her 97thyear peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Theresa Hospital Clogheen on the 20th August.

Predeceased by her Husband Mick, her son Michael, daughter Kathleen Brown, and grandson Scott.

Sadly missed by her loving son James, brother Jimmy, sister in law Rita, son in law Liam, daughter in law, Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great –great- grandchildren,relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Peg Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm to Newcastle Church .

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon which can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on Newcastle.

Followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange Family Flowers only Donations if desired to St.Theresa Hospital Clogheen.