Margaret (Peg) Duggan Nee Barry , Cahir

Lisava, Cahir

Peg passed peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

Wife of the late Johnny and predeceased by her brothers Edmond and John and her sister Kit (Gleeson).

She will be very sadly missed by her loving family sons Michael, Eamon and Séan, daughters Noreen and Marie, her sister Mary and brother Mathew. Lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren and her great granddaughter, son in law, daughters in law, extended family, neigbours and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Cahir arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 2pm after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Please adhere to Covid 19 recommendations with regards to hand shaking and mask wearing.