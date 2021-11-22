Margaret (Peg) Cahill (nee Culhane), Cloughjordan

Grawn, Cloughjordan.

Predeceased by her husband Din, infant son Thomas and Michael, sister Maisie and brothers T.P., Jack, Mick and Martin.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, Margaret (Prout) Ardcroney, Anne (Kwiatkowski) Perth, Australia, Mary (Bergin) London, sons Dinny, John, Paddy, Jimmy, Martin and Joe, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, Joe’s partner, sister Nancy (Hogan), brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

House Private.

Peg will repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday evening (23rd).

Those attending are requested to wear a mask, respect social distancing, refrain from hand shaking or hugging.

Mass will be celebrated for Peg’s soul on Wednesday (24th) at 12 noon in St. Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan.

Peg’s Mass will be streamed live on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Condolences can be left below.

