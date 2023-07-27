Margaret (Pearl) Galley nee Healy, England and Moneygall

Stockport, England & late of Moneygall.

Margaret (Pearl) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the evening of 13th July 2023 at home in Stockport, England.

Predeceased by brother Henry (Har) & sisters Susan & Sarah (Sadie)

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Alf, children John and Dawn, brothers Johnny & Robert (Bob), family and friends in both Ireland & England.

” Peace Perfect Peace”

Her remains will arrive at Borrisnafarney Church, Ballycormack, Eircode E53 CR67 on Saturday for Funeral Service at 1 o’clock followed by burial also at Borrisnafarney.