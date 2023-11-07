Margaret O’Meara nee Haugh, Toomevara

Poulakerra, Toomevara.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 6th 2023. In her 90th Year.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Ann, Martin, Breda Gleeson, Maura Ryan, Geraldine Ryan and Mairead Fahy. Sister Nora Fitzgerald, Grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Daughter in law Tina, sons in law P.J, John, Robert & Ned. Brothers in law Matt & Martin. Sister in law Ann. Nieces nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 5 o’clock with removal to Grennanstown Church at 7.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery.