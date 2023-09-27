Margaret Olden nee Murray, Thurles

Cabragh Road, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by her family at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents Nodlaig and Patrick Murray (Charleville, Co Cork). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughters Susan, Nodlaig and Julie, sisters Nodlaig and Ruth, brothers Michael and John, sons-in-law Mark, Neil and Paul, grandchildren Helen, Amy, Kate, Jack, Alma and Orla, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, neighbours, past pupils of the Guardian Angels Pre-School Thurles and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.