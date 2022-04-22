Margaret O’Keeffe nee Hawe, Clonmel and Windgap

The Spa, Clonmel and formerly Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Donegal Hospice, Knocknamona, Letterkenny on Thursday.

Pre-deceased by her husband William she will be sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Kevin, daughter Maria, grandchildren Aoife, Rachel and Conor, brothers Eddie and Jim, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Aisling, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis