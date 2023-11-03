Margaret O’Keeffe nee Condron, Nenagh and Moneygall

Tyone, Nenagh, late of Margaret’s Boutique, Nenagh and formerly of Dromrue, Moneygall

November 2nd 2023, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital.

Daughter of the late Mary and Henry Condron .

Beloved wife of Francie and loving mother of Gráinne, Graham, Frank and Stuart.

Much loved and fondly remembered by her loving family, her brother Henry, her beloved grandchildren Sarah, Emmet, James, Julia and Tom, her daughters-in-law Orla and Caroline, son-in-law Fred, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94), from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45YH29), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.