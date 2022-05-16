Margaret O’Brien, Templetuohy

Ard Mhuire, Templetuohy

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Roseville House Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lisa, son P.J., his partner Joanne, treasured granddaughter Abbie, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy, followed by interment in Templetuohy Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/

Messages of condolence for Margaret’s family may be left on www.EJGrey.com