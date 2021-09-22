Margaret O’Malley nee Power, Cappamore.

Tineteriffe, Cappamore, Co Limerick and late of Bilboa

September 21st 2021 at University Hospital, Limerick.

Employee of Limerick City and County Council and Chairperson of Bilboa AC.

Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Kitty Power and sister in law of the late Anne.

Deeply regretted by her husband Laurence, daughters and son Aoife, Darragh and Róisín, sister Kathleen, Aoife’s partner Denis and Róisín’s partner Seán, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces Cliona and Shona, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday evening at Lynch Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’ clock. Funeral afterwards to Ballinure Cemetery.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/margaret-o-malley/

No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

