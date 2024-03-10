Margaret Molloy (nee Greene), Nenagh & Terryglass

Droim na Coille & late of Ormond street, Nenagh & Tiermoyle, Latteragh & Terryglass Co. Tipperary.

8th of March 2024 peacefully in the loving care & devotion of Milford care centre.

Predeceased by her beloved daughter Angela, parents Peter & Kathleen & brother Peter.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard sons Fr. John, Bernard & Raymond sisters Kathleen & Brenda, Angela’s partner Stephen & Emma’s father Barry. Daughters in law Lisa & Hazel, brothers in law Thomas , John joe & Colm , sister in law Vio, grandchildren Lynsey, Laura, Emma, Cian, Evan, Abbe, Katie, James, Christopher & Michael & great grandson M.J. nephews, nieces , cousins, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May her kind & caring soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the church of the Immaculate conception Terryglass on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Please. https://milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

For those who wish to send condolences, share memories or stories with the Molloy family, they may do so in the Condolences section below.

House private.