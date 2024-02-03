Margaret McSweeney, Clonmel

Ard na Greine, Clonmel,

Margaret passed away peacefully on Saturday morning in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by her parents Terry and Margaret, nephews Eamon (Lonergan) and Luke (McSweeney), niece Grace (McSweeney) & brother-in-law Alex (Casey).

She will be sadly missed by her sisters Marie (Lonergan), Ann (Hickey) and Dora (Casey), brothers Terry, Michael and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially her best friend Noreen.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.