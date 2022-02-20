Margaret McGrath (nee Ryan) (Spur), Nenagh

Dromineer, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Nenagh hospital on 20/2/2022 following a short illness.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Christopher, son Noel & daughter Peggy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family John. William, Caroline, June, Christy, jodie & Majella. Grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandson. Daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, nieces & nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at Carrig Church, Ballycommon, Nenagh for her Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice.

House Private Please.

