Margaret McDonnell (nee Butler), Wexford and Ballycahill

Ballygoman, Barntown, Co. Wexford and formerly of Ballycahill, Thurles.

Died peacefully on April 10.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother of Patrick, Niall, Aidan, Colm and Sinéad, much loved sister of Bridie and mother-in-law of Cait, Emer, Liz, Mary and Gavan and the late Aveen and Sheila.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Barntown, Co. Wexford on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Alphonsus’ Church, Barntown on Thursday morning for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.