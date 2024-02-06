Margaret Mary Dowling nee Morris, Clonmel

Fairfields, Clonmel.

Mary passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening in the presence of her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jim and brothers John and Anthony.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Carol (Morrissey) and Lorraine (Gleeson), sons Paul, Brian and Declan, grandchildren Sarah, Meghan, Molly, Katie, Leah, Erin, Maja, Sean, Logan, Sam, Freddie and Fia, great-grandchildren Penny and Archie, brothers Martin and Thomas, sisters Ann, Bríd, Colette and Cathy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.