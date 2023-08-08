Margaret (Margo) Regan née Loughnane, Birr and Roscrea

Elm Park, Birr and formerly of Fadden, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly and Roscrea.

August 6th, 2023, (unexpectedly), in the care of Galway University Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her brother Liam.

She will be sadly and forever missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters; Dearbhail (Molloy), Orla (Watkins), Finula (Whelahan) and Siobhán, sons in law; Enda, Alan and Barry, her adored grandchildren; Róisín, Oran, Morgan, Clodagh, Alex and Roan, great-grandchildren; Aoibhínn and Saoirse, her brothers; Michael, Martin and Barney, sisters; Nuala (Corbett), Geraldine (Brooks) and Therése (O’Riordan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends in Birr and Galway.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (R42 P211) on Wednesday evening from 5p.m – 8p.m.

Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.15a.m to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.15a.m for Funeral Mass at 11a.m followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr