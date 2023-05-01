Margaret (Mardie) Kenny (Née Ryan), Limerick, Roscrea and Ballina

Formerly of Murroe Wood, Murroe, Co. Limerick, and Roscrea, and late of Ballina, Killaloe.

April 30th 2023 peacefully at Ailish’s home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim (James) and loving mother of the late Baby Seamus and Francis.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Helen and Ailish, sons in law, Andreas and Seamus, cherished grandchildren Jack, Adam, Grace, Dara and Rian, brothers Jim (Holycross), P.J (Kenmare), sisters Pat (Portlaoise) and Anne (Clonakenny), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and old neighbours Catherine and James.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ailish’s Home, Boher Road, (Eircode V94 N2H1) Ballina, on Tuesday from 5pm to 8 pm, followed by Rosary.

Arriving on Wednesday to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Abington Cemetery Murroe.

House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations if desired to the Mater Hospital Heart House.

Streaming Details: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0yQKBTojdvLoP2RKBvSqJAR5ZCCdo4wzmVkRpCMM2aoxeCj5oN8uSk63a5WZKihcSl&id=100063753027049