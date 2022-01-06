Margaret ‘Mairead’ O’Halloran (nee Daly), Newtown & Ogonnelloe

Margaret (Mairead) O’Halloran (nee Daly)

Curraghtemple, Newtown, Nenagh and formerly of Carrownakilly, Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare, January 6th 2022.

Principal of Carrig (Ballycommon) National School, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Galway Clinic, predeceased by her parents Liam and Anna Daly, beloved wife of Ted and loving mother of Áine, Tadhg, Aisling and Kaitlin. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Anne, brothers William, Sean and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday 9th in the The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), from 2pm until 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.45am, via Ballycommon and Carrig (Ballycommon) National School, to arrive for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), at 12 noon, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Ogonnolloe, arriving at 2.30pm approx.

Please adhere to face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the parish live stream service- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre on www.milfordcarecentre.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

