Margaret Maher nee O’Dwyer, Clonmel

Glenview Close, Ballingarrane, Clonmel and late of Rathkeevin, Clonmel.

Margaret died suddenly at her residence on December 14th.

Pre-deceased by her husband Robert (Bobby), her sisters Mary (May) and Kathleen (Sr. Magdalene), brothers John and Peter.

Sadly missed by her brother Michael (Mick), sisters Nora Acheson, Eileen McCarthy and Bridget English, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Saturday morning at 11.45am for requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

