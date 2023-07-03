Margaret Maguire nee Veale, Clonmel

Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

1st July 2023, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home.

(Predeceased by her husband, Bryan)

Loving and much loved mother of Sorcha, Mairéad, Gráinne, Bryan and Deirdre grandmother of Tadhg, Hugh, Aoife, Bryan, Thomas, Billy, Darragh, Odhran, Orio, Fionn and great grandmother of Cillian. Sadly missed by her sister Nancy (Sr. Margherita, Carrick on Suir), sister-in-law, Maeve Veale, sons-in-law Arthur O’Leary, John McDowell and Patrick Bardon, daughter in law, Siobhan Donnelly-Maguire, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Kickham St. Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Margaret’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John The Baptist’s Church Powerstown at 11.20am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am –

Which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.