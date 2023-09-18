Margaret “Mags” O’Hanlon née Shanahan, Carrick on Suir

26 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband James, sons Richard and Jamie, daughters Caroline and Janice, brothers Matthew, Michael, Davy and John, sisters Ann, Mary, Kathleen, Philomena, Breda, Eileen and Martina, sisters in law, brothers in law, son in law Anthony, daughter in law Marion, 5 grand-daughters, 5 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Margaret will be reposing at her residence this evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Tuesday at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick Beg.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the palliative unit at Waterford University Hospital

House private on Tuesday morning please.