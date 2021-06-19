Margaret (Maggs) Hutchinson (nee Tuohy), Roscrea

The Grange, Templemore Road, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary.

Reposing privately at her residence with rosary on Sunday evening at 9 o’clock.

Private removal on Monday to St. Cronan’s church Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 o clock and burial afterwards in the new cemetery Roscrea.

Margaret’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.stcronanscluster.ie.

House private please family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice Limerick.

