Margaret (Mag) Tobin (Née Ceasar), Kilkenny

Killahy Cross Tullaroan Co. Kilkenny.

On April 3rd, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her adoring family.

Recently deceased by her husband Mick and her daughter Marie, parents Harry and Betty and brother Paddy-Joe.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Marie, her partner Mickie, Lauren, her partner Ricky and Katie, great grandchildren Harry and Sophia, brothers Mick, Tom and John, sisters Sheila ( Jansz), Biddy (Cooney) and Joan (Stokes) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Aunts Nellie and Patricia, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (R95 HR82) on Tuesday afternoon from 2 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s church Graine arriving for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Carlow/ Kilkenny homecare team.

House private on Wednesday morning please.