Margaret “Madge Teehan née Heenan, Birr

Coolderry, Birr, Co. Offaly.

April 21st 2021. peacefully, in her 97th year, in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Loving wife of the late Roddy, predeceased by her brother Jimmy, sisters Josie and Moira (Gleeson).

Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Anne Scanlon (Portlaoise), Joan Aherne (Dublin), Mary McEvoy (Stradbally), sons John, Tom, Pat and Noel, sons in law, daughters in law, twenty two adored grandchildren, fifteen adored great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass (max. 10 people) will take place on Friday at 11am in St Ita’s Church, Coolderry, followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

If neighbours and friends wish to show their support to the family they can stand outside (while adhering to social guidelines) as the funeral cortege arrives or leaves the church in Coolderry or at the Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/DoireComm

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message on the condolence link below.

No hand shaking and strict social distancing please.

