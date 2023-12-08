Margaret ‘Madge’ English nee Cleary, Clonmel

Ardgeeha, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Died peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Cara Care Centre Nursing

Home, Santry, Dublin on 6th December 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her daughters, Mary and Catherine, her son, Kieran, her grandchildren, Brian, Rosalyn and Liz, her son-in-law Dan, her daughter-in-law, Anne, her sisters Betty and Chris, her brother Tom, her nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19)

on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm .

Madge’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church (E91YY01)

on Saturday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.