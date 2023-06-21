Margaret Kearns nee O’Meara, Nenagh

Ballygraigue Estate and formerly of Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh.

June 20th 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Dinny and Margaret, her sisters and brothers, Mary, Ann, Denis and Martin.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Ned, her devoted son John Paul, brothers Noel, Joe and Paddy, sister Teresa, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Margaret received from the staff of the I.C.U., the H.D.U. and the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Limerick and to all the carers who looked after Margaret so well at home.

May she Rest in Peace.